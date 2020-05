SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) - Farms across the country are reeling from the pandemic's impact on our food supply chain—especially dairy farmers whose peak season is going on right now. WSAV News 3 spoke with one local farmer who is using innovation to keep their production process going.

"Rain or shine and hot or cold, we've got 62 goats that have to be milked every morning. We've got gallons of milk that we've got to do something with," Richard Cowart, one of the owners of Bootleg Farm stated.