Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for June 17, 2021

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime & Safety
Community
Traffic
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
BestReviews
Military
Politics
Washington
Education
Health News
WSAV Ahora
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Technology
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Video: Man accidentally shoots himself in face at gun range
Video
Richmond Hill Police arrest murder suspect
Fireworks retailer warns of July 4 shortage: Here are the states where it’s legal to stock up
Video
Georgia charges man in death after Alabama charges dropped
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’s Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
On Your Side
Submit Story Ideas
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Nonprofit robbed of 14 catalytic converters from transportation vans seeks help to make repairs
Video
WSAV NOW
WSAV News 3 Newscast
Live Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
Sports Podcast
Newsfeed Now
WSAV Ahora
Then and Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
News app
Weather app
Top Stories
Then and Now: Savannah’s Greenwich Cemetery
Video
Top Stories
WSAV NOW WEATHER: Lightning’s charging path
Gallery
Tracking the Tropics: Development in southern Gulf likely by end of week
Video
USDA extends pandemic meal program for students through summer months
Video
Only 500 tickets remain for St. Jude Dream Home and bonus prize
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Podcast
Golf
Olympics
Georgia Southern
Braves
Jaguars
Atlanta Hawks
Top Stories
Savannah Bananas stay perfect at home with win over Florence
Video
Top Stories
Hawks rally from 26 points down, stun 76ers in Game 5
PODCAST Ep. 73: Top 5 fast food chains, Hawks, Braves, and Savannah Bananas head coach Tyler Gillum
Video
Echoes of past Olympic games live on at Anderson / Cohen Weightlifting Center
Video
Young leads Hawks’ rally past Sixers with Embiid hurting
Features
Contests
Graduation livestream
Celebrations
Buddy Check 3
St. Jude Dream Home
Remarkable Women
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet the Team
Download the app
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for June 17, 2021
Community
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Jun 18, 2021 / 09:03 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 18, 2021 / 09:03 AM EDT
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Savannah hospital system experiences outage after ransomware attack
Video
Depositions shed new light on the death of Lowcountry teen
Video
Richmond Hill Police arrest murder suspect
CDC lists Delta variant as ’cause for concern’
Video
Man shot by GSP in Savannah after pursuit in stolen police vehicle
Video