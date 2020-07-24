Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for July 24, 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV ) - More than 100 cities across the state of Georgia have issued similar mask mandates to the order in Savannah that has been in place for nearly a month. The Executive Director of the Georgia Municipality Association (GMA), said they believe Georgia's constitution supports cities having the right to issue mask mandates.

The GMA said the "Home Rule" stated under Georgia's constitution, gives local municipalities the right to determine what is best for their communities. Alderman Nick Palumbo said this state law could support cities, like Savannah, who are imposing mandates that go against the Governor's executive order.