Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for July 12, 2021

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime & Safety
Community
Traffic
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
BestReviews
Military
Politics
Washington
Education
Health News
Technology
What’s Trending
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Murdaugh investigation
WSAV Ahora
Top Stories
19-year-old injured in Statesboro apartment shooting
LIVE: Death toll rises to 94 with 22 unaccounted for in Surfside recovery efforts
Video
LIST: Back-to-school giveaways in Coastal Empire and Lowcountry
‘Someone worthy’: Salon owner sells business to employee for $1
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’s Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
On Your Side
Submit Story Ideas
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Boil water advisory in Port Wentworth
Video
Top Stories
Woman moves to Savannah only to find her yard scattered with debris, bullet holes in side of home from shootout
Video
WSAV NOW
WSAV News 3 Newscast
Live Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
Sports Podcast
Newsfeed Now
WSAV Ahora
Then and Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
News app
Weather app
Top Stories
Local business owner empowers kids to be their own boss
Video
Top Stories
PETA sees increase in abandoned pets amid hurricane season
Video
Tropical Storm Elsa: Tybee Island aftermath
Video
EXPERTS WEIGH IN: Preparing your home for hurricane season
Video
Bulloch County prepares for storm impact
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Podcast
Golf
Olympics
Georgia Southern
Braves
Jaguars
Atlanta Hawks
Top Stories
Marlins’ López Ks MLB-mark 9 in a row at start, tops Braves
Gallery
Top Stories
Braves star Acuña out for season after tearing ACL in game
Local Soccer Recap: Spirit pick up win, Clovers earn draw in Cup match
Video
Name, Image, Likeness Era underway in NCAA: Local University, Student-Athletes react to NIL policy update
Video
Quinn kicks off Coastal Empire Football Camp
Video
Features
Contests
Graduation livestream
Celebrations
Buddy Check 3
St. Jude Dream Home
Remarkable Women
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet the Team
Download the app
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for July 12, 2021
Community
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Jul 12, 2021 / 08:22 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 12, 2021 / 08:22 AM EDT
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Cunningham would legalize marijuana if elected SC governor
Local Soccer Recap: Spirit pick up win, Clovers earn draw in Cup match
Video
Lawyers claim a ‘campaign’ was in place to ‘cloud’ investigation into Mallory Beach’s death
Video
‘Tybee fire station will remain on Tybee, period’: Official answers concerns about fire department
Video
Rincon woman indicted for shooting Savannah mom and kidnapping twin babies
Gallery