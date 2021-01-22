Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for January 22, 2021

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Honoring MLK Jr.
Coronavirus
Holiday Central
WSAV Ahora
Ahmaud Arbery case
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
National News
Washington
Health News
Education
What’s Trending
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
Braves legend Hank Aaron dies at 86, reports say
Son identified as person of interest in McIntosh Co. couple’s homicide
CDC recommends against getting other vaccines close to COVID-19 vaccine
Video
‘It’s a shame and a scandal for our entire country’: Judge denies bond for Georgia man in Capitol riot case
Video
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Hurricane Central
Dozier Law Firm Titan Radar
Alerts
Storm Watch 2020: A WSAV Special
2020 Hurricane Guide
Live Cams
Marine and Tides
Weather News
WSAV NOW Weather
Weather She Wrote Blog
Our Changing Climate
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Download the free WSAV Weather app
Report a Closing
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
WSAV NOW
Livestream
Videos
WSAV NOW Weather
WSAV NOW Sports
WSAV Ahora
Newsfeed Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
Then and Now
Top Stories
Georgia sees highest increase in cost of child care as prices climb nationwide
Video
Top Stories
Bayou Cafe’s upcoming closure brings end to 30 years of live music in downtown Savannah
Video
Local leaders optimistic about additional funding for Savannah Convention Center expansion
Video
Leopold’s Ice Cream hosts 11th annual Creative Writing Challenge
Video
‘It Is Well’: Film on Savannah activist Rev. Bennie R. Mitchell Jr. premieres on Amazon Prime
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz Border Bowl
WSAV NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Braves legend Hank Aaron dies at 86, reports say
Top Stories
Memorial Day defeats Habersham in boys basketball
Video
John Ford to be Effingham County’s new football coach
“He always jumped in and competed” Georgia Southern’s Lunsford has high praise for former kicker Tyler Bass
Video
Islands softball star Newman signs with Converse College
Video
Features
Contests
Black History Month
WSAV recognizing Remarkable Women
Celebrations
Around Town
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
Our Heroes
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
Community Corner
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for January 22, 2021
Community
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Jan 22, 2021 / 09:14 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2021 / 09:14 AM EST
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
‘It’s a shame and a scandal for our entire country’: Judge denies bond for Georgia man in Capitol riot case
Video
The heartwarming story behind Bernie Sanders’ iconic inauguration mittens
Man arrested after allegedly stalking, killing Hinesville woman
Video
Braves legend Hank Aaron dies at 86, reports say
Son identified as person of interest in McIntosh Co. couple’s homicide