Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for January 15, 2020

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Honoring MLK, Jr.
Your Local Election HQ
All Politics Are Local
Consumer Reports
Buddy Check 3
WSAV Ahora
Vaping Unveiled
Our Changing Climate
Washington
National News
International News
Education
Health News
Entertainment News
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
Storm Team 3 NOW
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Live Cams
Our Changing Climate
Weather She Wrote Blog
Hurricane Central
Storm Watch Hurricane Special
Marine and Tides
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Report a Closing
Closings Alert Sign Up
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Top Stories
UPDATE: AT&T fixes Carver Village woman’s phone line after On Your Side report
Top Stories
Savannah woman says social security checks diverted to strange bank account
Livestream
WSAV Newscasts
WSAV NOW
Sports
Local Sports
WSAV Sports NOW
High School Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Border Bowl
College Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Puppy Picks with Farah & Farah
Pro Football Challenge
Built Ford Tough Fans
Top Stories
LSU fan starts fundraiser for Clemson’s ‘clearance rack’ mascot
Top Stories
Daily Sports Rundown (1/14): Rivalry basketball game in Lowcountry, final football thoughts
The Horace Broadnax Show: 1/15
Atlanta Braves to reveal new name of their stadium
Customers get furniture for free thanks to Derrick Henry, Titans win
Features
Events
Community Calendar
Contests
Pay It Forward With Peacock Automotive
3 on Your Side with Tate Law Group
Music In Our Schools
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
Holiday Hope
Home for the Holidays
Community Corner
Fitness and You with Tina
Jensen’s Pet Corner
WSAV Photographer Showcase
Photo Galleries
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
WSAV CW
The Mel Robbins Show
The VeryVera Show
Coastal Experts
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for January 15, 2020
Community
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Jan 15, 2020 / 08:34 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 15, 2020 / 08:34 AM EST
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Wildlife rehab group says golfers beat opossum blind on Hilton Head course
Medical examiner says Shawntray Grant was shot 8 times, including in back
Police: Worker heard screams, found woman in trash compactor
Main building collapses in Keller’s Flea Market fire
Police: Teen fatally shot during robbery, shooter arrested