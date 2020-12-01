Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for December 1, 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - With the holiday season upon us, WSAV is working to ensure every child in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry has a gift this Christmas.

For two decades, WSAV has teamed with The Salvation Army of Savannah for Holiday Hope, a toy drive that will serve 7,000 children in our Georgia communities. And we are once again partnering with Bluffton Self Help to serve South Carolinians.