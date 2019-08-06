Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for August 6, 2019

If you drive down Anderson Street near Atlantic, you'll pass a big beautiful building that is now Savannah Classical Academy. Years ago, this was the site of a school that was the only one of its kind in Savannah. Although St. Pius X School was only in existence for nineteen years, it left a big mark on our community. This month, the alumni association will host a two-day event honoring the institution and the impact it's had on our community. Pamela Jones is an alumnus of St. Pius X School. She joins us with more on Pius Fest.

