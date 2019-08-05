Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for August 5, 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Actor Gary Sinise, who many may recognize from the classic film, “Forrest Gump,” which was partially shot in Savannah and Beaufort, sat down to enjoy some barbecue with local troops on Friday afternoon.

“It’s just a way to remind folks that we’re thinking about them and we appreciate what they do for us, and we don’t forget,” said Sinise. “So we send them a little food, give them a little free meal and some opportunity to sit with each other and bond with each other. That’s a good thing, and it’s a way for me to say, ‘the meal’s on us, and we care about you.’”