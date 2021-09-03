Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for August 3, 2021

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been charged with murder after two shooting incidents on Aug. 23.

The sheriff's office said they obtained arrest warrants charging a Swansea man for murder for a shooting on Hobson Street near Westminster and arrest warrants with charges of attempted murder and first degree burglary in relation to a shooting incident on Mormon Church Road near Seneca.