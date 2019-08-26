Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah/Hunter
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Consumer Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Back To School
Clear the Shelters
Washington
National News
International News
Military
Education
Buddy Check 3
Community
Your Local Election HQ
Traffic
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Weather News
Storm Team 3 NOW
Alerts
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Hurricane Central
Live Cams
Storm Watch Hurricane Special
Marine and Tides
Weather She Wrote Blog
Georgia Flood Maps
Closings Alert Sign Up
Report a Closing
Livestream
WSAV NOW
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Blitz
WSAV Sports NOW Podcast
College Sports
High School Sports
MLB
NFL
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Eagles display high-powered offense in first home win
Top Stories
Blue & Orange highlights: Tigers bearing down on regular season
SCAD men’s soccer drops home match to Florida National
Friday Night Blitz: High school football returns
Jenkins defense shines in season opening win
On Your Side
Events
Community Calendar
Contests
Jensen’s Pet Corner
Pay It Forward With Peacock Automotive
3 on Your Side with Tate Law Group
Photo Galleries
Community Corner
WSAV Photographers
Perfect Pet
St. Jude Dream Home
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
WSAV MyLC
Coastal Experts
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Story Ideas
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for August 26, 2019
Community
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Aug 26, 2019 / 07:45 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 26, 2019 / 07:45 AM EDT
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
1 shot by robber at South Carolina church Sunday morning
TRAFFIC ALERT: Islands Expressway Bridge westbound lane closed for maintenance through Tuesday
Kendra Scott to host give-back party with WSAV to raise money for AMBUCS
Florida woman charged after dog dies in hot car
South Carolina ranked 9th in the nation for most juvenile arrests, report says