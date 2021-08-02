Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for August 2, 2021

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) -- Marine mammal experts are trying to gather more information after a video posted online recently showed a group of people on a Pawleys Island beach pushing what appear to be two stranded pygmy sperm whales back into the ocean.

Micah Buller, of Richmond, Virginia, said he was flying a drone over the area to make a video of his family's vacation. He said he shifted his focus to the whales after a family member spotted them on the beach and dozens of people swarmed toward the animals and began trying to push them back into the ocean. He was able to capture beach-goers' efforts and post the video on YouTube.