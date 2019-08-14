Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for August 14, 2019

This weekend, three local historic sites will come together to present a unique program highlighting the history of African Americans in Savannah.It's called, "Lift Every Voice: Savannah's African American History Days."Hanif Haynes is a historic interpreter at the Pin Point Heritage Museum and is co-leading a two-part tour that guides visitors through Ossabaw Island and the Pin Point community.He joins us with more.

