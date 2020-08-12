Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for August 12, 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County Area, Inc. (EOA) will host a virtual support group for grandparents or relatives who are parenting a child because the biological parent is unable to do so in Chatham County.

The support group is part of the Relatives as Parents Program (RAPP) and will be held on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 2 p.m. via Zoom and over the phone.