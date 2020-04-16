Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for April 16, 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is hosting a first-come-first-serve drive thru food giveaway to help Savannah's tourism and hospitality workers whose livelihoods are at risk due to the global health emergency.

According to the Tourism Leadership Council, more than 50 percent of Savannah's restaurants have temporarily closed or laid off employees. What would normally be peak travel season for the city is now hitting record low as as local hotel occupancy rates settle between five to ten percent, a drastic difference compared to March's average of about 80 percent.