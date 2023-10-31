SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- Coastal Heritage Society (CHS) has announced they will host their annual Hero Fest on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at one of CHS’s six properties, Old Fort Jackson, located at 1 Fort Jackson Road.

Hero Fest educates families about our local heroes, such as law enforcement, first responders, medical personnel, emergency organizations, military branches, and many other “heroes” who play an essential role in the Savannah community.

There will be various utility vehicles will be present at the event like a fire truck provided by Savannah Fire and Rescue, a squad car provided by Chatham County Police Department, a 29-foot boat provided by the US Coast Guard, and our very own WSAVs Weather Tracker van.

Latin Chicks food truck will also be in attendance to provide delicious food for purchase.

Admission for this event is free to all CHS members, active-duty military, and veterans upon presenting their military ID. For nonmembers and military, tickets are $10 and $7 for children ages 4-12 and can be purchased at www.shop.chsgeorgia.org/Events.aspx.