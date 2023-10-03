SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coastal Heritage Society (CHS) will be hosting its annual Battlefield Memorial March on Oct. 9 starting at 9:00 a.m.

The march will begin at the Savannah History Museum located at 303 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Savannah.

The event is designed to honor the soldiers who fought during the 1779 Battle of Savannah. Guests will be led through the footsteps of those soldiers in celebration of the 244th anniversary of the battle.

Once the march ends, CHS will perform a wreath-laying and remembrance ceremony at Battlefield Memorial Park to honor those who lost their lives that day.

“This annual event is a beautiful reminder of the brave soldiers who fought in one of the bloodiest battles of the American Revolution,” said CHS CEO Nora Lee in a press release. “We want to raise awareness of this part of Savannah’s history which is showcased in our museum and encourage locals and tourists to take part in this immersive experience.”

CHS asks that march participants meet in the Savannah History Museum parking lot at 8:45 a.m. A light brunch will be served after the ceremony at the Blacksmith Shop at the Georgia State Railroad Museum.

For more information about CHS, please click or tap here.