Coastal Heritage Society offers camping trip to Old Fort Jackson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tickets are now on sale for a family camping trip to the oldest brick fort in Georgia.

The Coastal Heritage Society is hosting its annual event at Old Fort Jackson in Savannah on Saturday, March 7.

Campers check-in at 4 p.m. and check out Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Organizers say historic interpreters will help children and adults to march, train and sleep like the defenders of Savannah once did.

Dinner and breakfast are included. You can bring your own tent or there are a limited number of tents for rent at the fort.

For ticket information, click here.