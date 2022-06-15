SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — National HIV Testing Day (NHTD) is June 27, and the Coastal Health District has partnered with Walgreens to offer free HIV tests at select locations in Chatham and Glynn counties.

National HIV Testing Day is an opportunity to raise awareness, encourage people to get the facts, tested, get involved, and get linked to care and treatment services.

The testing events will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m at the following Walgreens locations:

· 2109 E. Victory Drive, Savannah

· 11509 Abercorn Street, Savannah

· 4210 Augusta Road, Garden City

· 4575 Altama Avenue, Brunswick

All testing is free and confidential and results will be available in about one minute. No appointment is necessary. A follow-up visit will be scheduled for anyone who tests positive and counseling will be made available to those individuals.

Individuals who get tested at any of the Coastal Health District NHTD event locations on June 27 will also receive a $10 gift card.

HIV testing is always free by appointment at all health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties and available Monday through Friday during regular health department hours of operation.

For more information on Coastal Health District HIV services, click here.