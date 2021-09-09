Coastal Golf Classic to benefit local Red Cross chapter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV is teeing up with the American Red Cross for the Coastal Golf Classic.

The fundraiser golf tournament will be held at the Westin Savannah Harbor (1 Resort Drive) on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Players will tee off at 9 a.m.

There are multiple opportunities to support the cause, from the “Putting Green Sponsor” to the “Mission Sponsor.”

Visit coastalclassic.givesmart.com to learn more about each sponsorship and to register.

All funds raised will benefit the local Southeast Georgia chapter.