Coastal Georgia organizers plan for in-person Walk to End Alzheimer’s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In the Peach State alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with Alzheimer’s, a leading cause of death across the country.

The Alzheimer’s Association is working every day to raise awareness and funds for care, support and research surrounding the disease.

Coming up on Saturday, Sept. 25, the organization will be hosting its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, officials announced Monday. It’s known as the world’s largest event focused on putting an end to the disease.

After hosting the event virtually last year, local organizers are planning to move forward with an in-person walk.

The health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priority as details are finalized, organizers say. Online options for participation will still be offered.

Registration is now open for the Coastal Georgia Walk. To sign up, donate or receive event updates, visit georgiawalk.org.

If you or someone you know needs support or help being connected with a resource, you can call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24-hour hotline at 800-272-3900. Click or tap here to explore the online resources available.