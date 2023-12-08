TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Tybee just received a $380,000 grant from the federal to prevent flooding and protect Tybee Island’s shoreline.

In a few years, the marshlands behind me will be getting a much-needed upgrade and it’s all thanks to a federal grant.

“We are trying to figure out how to protect us here it’s great to have the protection in the front but the water comes around and comes in the back,” said Tybee Island Mayor-Elect Brian West.

The $380,000 federal grant will help the city design and permit a horizontal levee and living shoreline along 1,200 feet of marsh. They will also replace a culvert that is impeding water flow and causing erosion across the marsh. These changes will benefit 185 acres of tidal salt marsh.

“We recognize that the island needs protection all the way around and just doing the shoreline isn’t enough and so the National Wildlife Agency created a study to help us determine how to go about protecting the back side of the island and this is the first step in the process,” West explained.

The city will be matching $320,000 to the federal grant and this is the first step in a series of events that will take place to help prevent flooding.

“It’s a great place to be we are Georgia vacation land we are Savannah’s beach even though we aren’t called that anymore and we want to keep it a special place and a great place for people to come and have a great time,” said West.

The timeline for when the project will begin has not been set yet but Mayor-Elect Brian West says he hopes work will start as soon as the 2024 New Year.