City of Statesboro now accepting applications for SYC summer program

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Statesboro announced they are now accepting applications for its Statesboro Youth Connect (SYC) summer program.

Organizers say the city’s pre-professional program aims to inspire local high school students to become engaged, lifelong learners in their community.

Officials say SYC focuses on the core concepts of education, employment, civic responsibility, leadership and diversity.

Twelve hours of each week will be spent with city departments while the remaining 18 hours will be spent with local nonprofits. The program will cover the following topics: fundamentals of city government, life skills, soft skills, as well as lessons in employability, career exploration, civic engagement, leadership and diversity.

The program starts on June 7 and lasts 5 weeks.

To be eligible for the program, a student must be enrolled in high school (grades 9 through 12 during August 2021) and living in the city limits of Statesboro.

The deadline to apply is May 4.

High school students interested in learning more or applying should visit www.statesboroga.gov/youthconnect.

Questions about the program can be directed to the City of Statesboro’s Department of Human Resources at (912)-764-0683 or through email at hr@statesboroga.gov.