City of Savannah’s Cheerleading Sports Camp returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s Cheerleading Sports Camp returns this summer.

Organizers say instruction will include cheers, chants, pom-pom routines, motions, crowd participation techniques and more.

The City’s Recreation & Leisure Services Department is sponsoring four four-day sessions for children ages 5 to 15.

All four sessions will be held at the Alee Temple Arena from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday:

June 14 to 17

June 21 to 24

June 28 to July 1

July 5 to 8

To register for any of the sessions, stop by the Paulson Softball Softball Complex between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Organizers say space is limited, so be prepared to pay the fee at registration. The first three sessions will cost $45 for city residents and $50 for non-city residents. The fourth session, Georgia Games, costs $50 for city residents and $55 for non-city residents.

Children must be at least 5 years old to participate in the program, and a copy of their birth certificate must be turned in when they are registered for camp.

For more information, contact Camp Director Betty Burns at 912-351-3852.