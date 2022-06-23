SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With record temperatures throughout the country, the City of Savannah is opening cooling centers to provide residents relief from the extreme heat.

The City is expanding the use of three community centers to serve as cooling centers for residents effective immediately.

The following cooling centers are open:

Crusader Community Center, 81 Coffee Bluff Villa Rd., until 8 p.m.

Eastside Regional Community Center, 415 Goebel Ave., until 8 p.m.

Moses Jackson Community Center, 1410-A Richards St., until 8 p.m.

For more precautionary and preparedness actions residents can take during extreme heat events, click here.