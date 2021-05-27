City of Savannah gearing up for Summer programs with increased safety measures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah’s Recreation and Lesiure Services Department has been actively planning for the next three months where they will welcome the youth back for a variety of Summer programs.

The department is responsible for providing recreational activities for all ages in the City of Savannah and surrounding communities. This includes everything from aquatic, athletic and developmental disability programs. There is also a summer food program providing free meals to kids while school is out.

Each week starting June 7th, themed day camps will be available through the use of nine centers open Monday through Friday from 8-5 pm. Organizers say they’ve taken measures to ensure programs are safe for everyone.

“We’ll have a lot of safety precautions put in place to make sure all the kids are safe this Summer. They have to wear a mask when they come to camp and we have a reduced number this Summer. Typically, at a lot of our camps, we can have close to 100 kids, but we have pushed that back to around 30 or 40 depending on which center you’re going to be at,” explains Assistant Director for Parks and Leisure, Peter Maierhofer. “All of this is to make it safe for the kids and make the parents comfortable.”

