City of Savannah, Fox & Weeks to join in national memorial for COVID-19 victims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah and Fox & Weeks are joining this week in a national memorial for the lives lost to COVID-19.

On Monday at 7 p.m., the Fox & Weeks funeral home will hold a prayer vigil in remembrance of those who have died in the pandemic. Mayor Van Johnson will act as Master of Ceremonies and religious leaders from around the Hostess City will participate.

The service will be private due to safety protocols but Fox & Weeks will livestream the event online here. A video of the service will later be available on the funeral home’s website and Facebook page.

The City’s memorial will coincide with ceremonies in Washington, D.C., which includes a lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

On Tuesday, starting at 5:30 p.m., the bells of Savannah City Hall will ring once for every 10 victims across Chatham County. The building will be illuminated in red.

“The last year has been a difficult one around our country and here locally,” said Johnson. “Join us in remembering and honoring the lives of our family, friends and neighbors that have been lost while looking forward hopefully to a future free of this devastating virus.”

City officials say anyone wishing to participate is invited to ring bells, illuminate homes or businesses or hold a socially distant candlelight vigil. Those who do participate are asked to share their remembrance on social media using #SavannahRemembers and #SavannahStrong.

To date, more than 11,000 have died in Georgia due to the virus, including over 260 in Chatham County.