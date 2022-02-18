City of Savannah celebrates Arbor Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the past 30 years, the city of Savannah has celebrated Arbor Day.

The 150-year-old tradition is dedicated to recognizing the importance of trees.

“Arbor Day is a wonderful event and it promotes the regrowth of trees,” said Sean Mannion, chairman of Savannah’s Park and Tree Commission. “One of the great aspects of the city of Savannah is its tree canopy, and every little tree that we plant helps maintain and grow that tree canopy.”

The Park and Tree Commission was joined Friday by city officials and students from Windsor Forest Elementary to present Savannah’s Arbor Day proclamation.

“It’s part of the entire circle of life, and the more trees that we are able to plant, then the better the city looks and everyone just feels happier,” said Mannion. “One of the things that you hear from visitors to the city of Savannah is, ‘Oh, I can’t believe that the trees look so great!’ It really just adds to the charm of the city.”

On top of getting the students’ hands dirty to participate in a special tree-planting ceremony, Windsor Forest Elementary has incorporated some lessons on the environmental holiday into their curriculum this school year.

“Our theme for the school year is ‘Good to Grow,’ so for them to be involved in a project such as this, it helps them to see how seeds are planted and how they’re grown,” explained Windsor Forest Elementary School Principal Brandi Brown. “It also gets them involved in the community to know that Arbor Day is a celebration, and we see how trees help to benefit us and those around us.”

The school has also started offering students the opportunity to learn more about gardening in a special outdoor classroom setting. The program has the students excited for more hands-on opportunities to learn about the environment.

“For them to see a seed grow into a tomato plant and then actually start to see the flowers turning into the tomatoes, it was like they were witnessing a miracle. Because many of our kids don’t have access to gardens, they don’t have access to planting things, you know, at home,” Jessica Roberts, gifted K-5 teacher at Windsor Forest Elementary, explained.

In April, the tree planted by the students will be dedicated to Mrs. Bernestine Batts, a former Windsor Forest Elementary staff member who passed away in October of 2020.