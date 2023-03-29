SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah is now accepting recommendations for the new name of what is formerly known as Calhoun Square.

The square, located between Abercorn and East Wayne streets, was formerly named for statesman and politician John C. Calhoun. Calhoun had an accomplished career as Vice President and Secretary of War, but was a supporter of slavery.

After receiving public comment, Savannah’s city council determined Calhoun’s legacy did not reflect Savannah’s values and, in November 2022, voted to remove the name John C. Calhoun from the square and engage in a public process to name the square.

Applications for the renaming will be open until May 15 at 11:59 p.m.

City officials say city council is expected to adopt a new name for the square in late summer of 2023.

Completed applications must be submitted to square@savannahga.gov.

Read the application requirements and a timeline of the naming process below.