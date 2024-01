RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Rincon welcomed three council members in a swearing-in ceremony tonight.

Michelle Taylor has operated a dental practice in Rincon for over 26 years and begins her first full term on the council. Brandy Riley adds her experience as a business owner in Rincon as well. And finally, Mona Underwood has lived in Rincon for 46 years and has worked in the home-building industry.

The council meets on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.