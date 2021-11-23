City of Richmond Hill celebrates holiday with Christmas home decorating contest

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Richmond Hill asks residents to participate in “The Great Richmond Hill and South Bryan County Christmas Home Decorating Contest.”

The city says the deadline to register is December 7th at 5:00 p.m. Officials will announce the participants through the city’s Facebook page on December 10th.

Decorations will be judged on categories including originality, creative use of lights, best use of inflatables and more.

Judging begins after December 11th and all winners for both the City of Richmond Hill and South Bryan County will be announced on December 21st.

City or county residents wanting to become contestants are asked to fill out a Google Form at https://forms.gle/q7h1pfZcjtoGEBJY6 (also found on the City Facebook page) or contact Marie Pfeifle at (912) 756-2953 to be added to the participant list.

Contest organizers will need the contestant’s name, address, phone number and subdivision (if applicable).