City of Hinesville hosts Arbor Day tree-planting event

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — On Saturday, the City of Hinesville and the Hinesville Downtown Development Authority celebrated Arbor Day by planting six citrus trees in Bryant Commons Park.

The city has maintained its Tree City USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation since 1988 in honor of its commitment to community forestry.

“It means the involvement of our Garden Club; they’re proud of it, we’re proud of it,” said Hinesville Mayor Allen Brown of the achievement.

“We’re in a fairly exclusive group within our state, I’m sure there are many others, but not every city is, and we’re proud to hold that designation,” he said. “If you look around our community, you see things that they do, like the Garden Club, for example, to help us get this designation.”

In order to be designated as a Tree City USA community, a community must meet the following four criteria:

Someone must be legally responsible for the care of all trees on city- or town-owned property

A public tree care ordinance forms the foundation of a city’s tree care program

A community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita

An arbor day observance and proclamation.

Today, the City and the Hinesville Downtown Development Authority celebrated #ArborDay by planting six citrus trees in Bryant Commons Park. #Hinesville has maintained its Tree City USA designation from the @arborday since 1988. pic.twitter.com/eHbsRSz9QV — City of Hinesville (@HinesvilleGA) February 27, 2021

Some benefits of maintaining and growing local tree canopies include increasing property values, reducing home cooling costs and providing habitats for wildlife.

Hineville’s tree-planting event was originally scheduled for Feb. 13 but was postponed due to inclement weather, according Michelle Ricketson, executive director of the city’s Downtown Development Authority.

“We’re just building an orchard here that people and the wildlife can enjoy at the park,” Ricketson said.

Mayor Brown proclaimed Feb. 14-21, 2021, as Arbor Day Week in Hinesville.