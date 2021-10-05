City of Hardeeville announces return of ‘Festival on Main’

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) – The City of Hardeeville announced the 2nd annual Festival on Main will take place the weekend of October 15.

The free 2-day festival will be held in the Richard Gray Recreation Complex Park.

Officials say Festival on Main will include amusement rides, food vendors, and live entertainment.

The festival starts on Friday, October 15 from 5:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. and continues on Saturday, October 16 from 10:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m.

Friday night is Latin Night and the band Pachanga will perform a free concert at 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be car displays, cornhole tournaments and a vendor fair.

Lowcountry band, Deas-Guyz, will perform a free concert at 6:00 p.m.

The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show will perform on both days.

For more information, please call Hardeeville Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department at (843) 227-4089.

