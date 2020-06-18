City leaders address sanitation issues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City leaders are addressing sanitation issues after mitigating countless calls from unhappy community members.

Sanitation workers resumed their normal schedule around the first part of June, but with crews operating short-staffed and some pickups back logged about eight weeks, the city workers are struggling to get all of their collections.

The city is down 13 truck operators and recycling crews are operating at about 75 percent of their normal staff with waste management around 60 percent. Alderman Kurtis Purtee said the “crew size reductions” as well as people using sick time are some of the reasons they are running behind schedule. He said the entire city is being impacted—adding the need for city council to focus on solving the issue. City leaders are working with the sanitation director and the city manager to fix the problems, but Purtee said although he knows it is frustrating it is not the only issue the city is facing.

“Folks are putting their stuff out on their lawns on the curbs, it’s causing dead grass, it’s causing yard issues so we’re mindful of that as well. It’s frustrating and I understand it. We’re dealing with so many things right now and sanitation has really been put on the back burner. We ask folks to please be patient, this is a very trying time for many individuals,” Purtee stated.

Code Compliance will not be giving tickets or citations for trash that is out on people’s properties because is has not been picked up. If crews don’t get to your house, city leaders say the standard practice is to complete an unfinished route the following day or as soon as possible. You can dial 3-11 to report a missed collection.

Purtee said he thinks the city should discuss offering an adjustment on utility bills for missed services, but said it is hard to make adjustments now that the city budget is already set and they’re working to cut costs in other areas.

“We’ve had the talks before about trying to offer some sort of adjustment on the utility bills. I think that’s a conversation that the Alderman and the Mayor or going to have to make. We’re going to have to have that conversation and determine one, can the city afford to do it and two, how do we go about doing it. My personal opinion is I don’t think it’s fair that folks have to pay for a city service that isn’t there,” Purtee said.

