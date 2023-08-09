SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah honored a notable member of the community Tuesday.
A portion of Hopkins Street was named Virginia Edwards-Maynor Way, after the Savannah native and former Savannah-Chatham County Public School System teacher.
She was promoted to Executive Director of Middle and High Schools in 1989.
Edwards-Maynor would go on to become the district’s Deputy Superintendent of Instruction.
“I’m very grateful,” she said. “My family and I are very grateful and much appreciate this designation because this street holds a lot of history from my childhood to my…throughout my adult life.”
The honorary street name designation is meant to recognize individuals who have made a significant contribution to the community.