SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah honored a notable member of the community Tuesday.

A portion of Hopkins Street was named Virginia Edwards-Maynor Way, after the Savannah native and former Savannah-Chatham County Public School System teacher.

She was promoted to Executive Director of Middle and High Schools in 1989.

Edwards-Maynor would go on to become the district’s Deputy Superintendent of Instruction.

“I’m very grateful,” she said. “My family and I are very grateful and much appreciate this designation because this street holds a lot of history from my childhood to my…throughout my adult life.”

The honorary street name designation is meant to recognize individuals who have made a significant contribution to the community.