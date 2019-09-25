City celebrates Cann Park upgrades

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Monday the City of Savannah held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Cann Park to celebrate the park’s newest upgrades.

The Cann Park Walking Trail and Upgrades Project’s latest additions include a rubber jogging track, concrete sidewalks, ADA curb ramps, fencing, decorative pedestrian lighting, park benches, player’s benches, bleachers, waste receptacles, tree removal, grass and ground stabilization, erosion control and repair and expansion of irrigation system.

The city says the project was made possible through the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

According to District 5 Alderwoman, Dr. Estella Shabazz, the park plays a huge role for the community.

“It was the voice of the people who said this park, the center piece of the community, of this side of town, of the west side of town, needed to be revitalized and refurbished, so this is the reason why it was so important to make it happen for the people,” explained Dr. Shabazz

The city says the upgrades project over the past years provided for playground equipment, a picnic shelter, picnic tables and the resurfacing of the more than 25-year-old basketball court.