SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Teens ages 13 to 19 were invited to a ‘Teens Mental Health Summit’, providing a safe space to practice healthy coping skills, connect with peers, and much more.

The city of Savannah partnered with ‘Silence the Shame’, a statewide organization committed to speaking with the youth about their mental health.

Margaret Williams, assistant director of human services said this is needed in the community.

“Mental health is not a subject people are comfortable with or talking about,” Williams said. “Young people don’t know that it’s called a mental health issue. They just know they feel a kind of way.”

Not only were teens given the necessary tools to cope with their mental health, but parents also had their session.

“We addressed issues that parents actually go through,” Linton Hester, a panelist said. “If they have children that are actually expressing maladies, issues such as ADHD and ADD. How do the parents have tools actually to help manage some of the stressors in their lives.”

By the end of the summit, Sydnei Campbell, Savannah Youth Ambassador said she has learned a lot.

“It causes you to open your eyes to a lot of new things,” Campbell said. “A lot of things that aren’t in your circle, some things that are out of the box – to get you really understand.”

Organizers tell us since this event was such a success, they are looking forward to this for years to come.