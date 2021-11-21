Church members in Hinesville supply up to 500 turkeys to families in need

HINESVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — Families in need lined up in their vehicles hours before the food giveaway began.

Church members handed out hams or turkeys with all the fixins. The church serves four to five hundred families each month. The thanksgiving giveaway is their largest of the year.

“Our motto is we’re not a handout, we’re a hand up,” says Life United Pentecostal Church Food Coordinator, Surena Duvall. “And I believe that we serve our families the way that I would want my family served, if there was a need.”

The church handed out meals to more than 350 families today. They’re also delivering meals to families who don’t have transportation.