SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — One Savannah church is spreading faith while also serving their community during the holiday season Saturday afternoon.

In partnership with Old Savannah City Mission, they were able to make this day of giving possible. Pastor Zykee Evans says it’s their first year partnering with them.

“A few members from the Sweetfield of Eden Baptist Church have prepared covered dishes to provide to those who are in need during this time of Christmas holiday,” Pastor Evans said.

Cooking, serving, and worshipping were some of the sights and sounds, serving around 30 people.

“Today we had on the menu: yellow rice, baked chicken, rotisserie chicken, toss salad, potato salad, pie, cake, and drinks,” Pastor Evans continued.

As the holiday season comes and eventually goes, Pastor Evans urges people who are experiencing homelessness to keep their faith.

“I wanted them to understand that there’s still hope,” he said. “Even though we live in a dog world, things happen, trials happen, and life happens. I want them to understand that even through all of it, we still can have hope and hope there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

Old Savannah City Mission will host a Christmas dinner from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. From 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., there will be toys for kids thanks to toy drives by Live Oak Public Library and Chatham Area Transit. Even Santa will make an appearance.