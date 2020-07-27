Christ Church blesses over 600 handmade masks for parishioners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Parishioners of a historic Savannah church have found a unique way to stay connected amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our building may be closed but the church is open,” said Rev. Michael White, rector of Christ Church, “and to live into that spirit, we’re finding ways to connect with one another and serve one another but also serve the larger community.”

White says Dr. Bertice Berry came up with the idea to make masks with an image of the church’s interior for each member of the congregation.

He says Berry and other church members had already been handmaking masks for friends, strangers and medical workers when they started working on the face coverings for Christ Church.

On Monday, the church blessed a total of 650 masks, including 60 smaller versions for younger members. Mayor Van Johnson, who has made masks mandatory in Savannah, was in attendance for the blessing.

Christ Church will soon be distributing the masks to members.

“It is the hope that as people see this image of the inside of our church, that while we’re not able to gather they can remember we are still the church and we wear these to protect friend and stranger,” White said.

Christ Church, located on Bull Street on Johnson Square, continues to meet virtually. Videos of Sunday morning services are posted on YouTube and Facebook.