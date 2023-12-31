POOLER, Ga (WSAV) – The Children’s Museum of Pooler held its Noon Years Celebration, drawing in families from all over the area on Saturday.

Around the same time each year, when the clock strikes noon, the Children’s Museum in Pooler becomes a celebration headquarters for children.

“Today we have our Noon Year Celebration,” Sandra Bollig, Children’s Museum of Pooler director said. “It’s our exciting year in the event where we are celebrating the new year. Saying goodbye to the old and welcoming in the new.”

Welcoming the 2024 year, there were several activities for children to dive into.

“We had a confetti popper,” Bollig explained. “They were making confetti poppers. They were going to be making black-eyed peas, for a black southern tradition. We also did arts and crafts and things. We did New Year’s resolutions. We talked about what a resolution and a goal is.”

8-year-old Deanna Hawkins told News 3 her goals for 2024.

“I’m going to work hard in school,” Hawkins said. “Even harder than this year. I’m just going to try.”

Deanna’s mother, Crystal Jones, said this event allows her family to ring in the new year while also having kid-friendly fun.

“I think it’s very important to spend New Year’s with your child because it’s your child,” Jones said. “I love my daughter, so why wouldn’t I want to spend the New Year’s with her.”