Chick Fil A Hinesville hands out nearly $20,000 in scholarships

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Hinesville Chick-Fil-A handed out nearly $20,000 in scholarship money to eight employees Saturday.

The eight employees applied for the scholarships through the Chick-Fil-A Foundation and earned $2,500 each to their school of choice.

“I was really shocked, I was really happy and I was grateful for the opportunity,” Cecilia Graham who currently attends Georgia Southern said. Graham, a senior Elementary Education student said she expected the money to go towards younger students since she’s nearly graduated, but was happy to receive it.

“I actually commute from Hinesville to Savannah, so it’ll help me a lot with gas, with books, my tuition so it will be a lot of great assistance to me,” Graham said.

Buddy Carter (R-Ga) said it was refreshing to see these young people receiving scholarships.

“These are the future leaders of our communities, of our country and Chick-Fil-A is such a great corporate citizen,” Carter said. “And takes so much involvement in our communities, providing positions for young people, providing jobs for them, providing scholarship for them and setting an example.”

Nick Westbrook, Owner and Operator of the Hinesville Chick-Fil-A, said the eight selected had to maintain a GPA of 2.5 or better and show a commitment to community service and community leadership. Westbrook said the secret is held between him and the employee’s parents and makes sure the employees are working similar shifts so they can all attend the ceremony.

“We want to do something really special for their student who is really special to us and just plan a day just really special for them,” Westbrook said.