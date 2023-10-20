CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSSO) is hosting a Thanksgiving food basket drive from now until Friday, Nov. 10.

CCSO says it will be collecting non-perishable food items fit for a Thanksgiving meal. Over 20 families in need will receive donations from the drive.

Suggested items include

  • Canned vegetables (green beans, corn and peas)
  • Canned fruit (cranberry sauce, applesauce)
  • Canned gravy
  • Canned pumpkin or pie filling
  • Boxed stuffing
  • Instant mashed potatoes
  • Canned yams
  • Canned or dry beans
  • Boxed cornbread mix
  • Evaporated milk
  • Boxed pie crust
  • Canned broth

You can drop off donations in the main lobby of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office located at 1050 Carl Griffin Dr., Savannah, Ga. 31405.