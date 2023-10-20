CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSSO) is hosting a Thanksgiving food basket drive from now until Friday, Nov. 10.
CCSO says it will be collecting non-perishable food items fit for a Thanksgiving meal. Over 20 families in need will receive donations from the drive.
Suggested items include
- Canned vegetables (green beans, corn and peas)
- Canned fruit (cranberry sauce, applesauce)
- Canned gravy
- Canned pumpkin or pie filling
- Boxed stuffing
- Instant mashed potatoes
- Canned yams
- Canned or dry beans
- Boxed cornbread mix
- Evaporated milk
- Boxed pie crust
- Canned broth
You can drop off donations in the main lobby of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office located at 1050 Carl Griffin Dr., Savannah, Ga. 31405.