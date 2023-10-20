CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSSO) is hosting a Thanksgiving food basket drive from now until Friday, Nov. 10.

CCSO says it will be collecting non-perishable food items fit for a Thanksgiving meal. Over 20 families in need will receive donations from the drive.

Suggested items include

Canned vegetables (green beans, corn and peas)

Canned fruit (cranberry sauce, applesauce)

Canned gravy

Canned pumpkin or pie filling

Boxed stuffing

Instant mashed potatoes

Canned yams

Canned or dry beans

Boxed cornbread mix

Evaporated milk

Boxed pie crust

Canned broth

You can drop off donations in the main lobby of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office located at 1050 Carl Griffin Dr., Savannah, Ga. 31405.