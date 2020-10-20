Chatham County Police Department holds 2020 Badge Pinning and Promotion Ceremony

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) held its 2020 Badge Pinning and Promotion Ceremony Tuesday to honor its newest officers and those receiving promotions.

The department welcomed ten new members to the force, and recognized five officers who received promotions.

“The Pinning and Promotion Ceremony holds special significance for those beginning their career in law enforcement, as well as those advancing in rank,” CCPD said. “Both new officers and those being promoted have their new badge pinned to their uniform by their family members, friends, or a fellow member of the force as a show of support. It is also an acknowledgement of the sacrifice an officer’s loved ones make as the officer pursues a career that carries inherent dangers, and requires long hours and many holidays and special occasions spent away from family in the line of duty.”

The department’s new officers were recruited by CCPD to attend the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, and are recent graduates of the law enforcement training program.

Those honored Tuesday are listed below.

Members of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center June 2020 Class

Officer Jose AlbinoDieppa

Officer Jaquez Alexander

Officer Joshua Gallipoli

Officer Trinity Hamm

Officer Ka’Deisha McCowan

Officer Caleb Thompson

Members of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center September 2020 Class

Officer Philip Gormley

Officer Michelle Socky

Officer Brandon Walker

Officer Morgan Washington

Chatham County Police Department Promotions