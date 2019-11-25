Chatham County Police collecting toys for children in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Police Department need help from the community to provide gifts to sick children in need.

The Police Department is collecting new, unwrapped toys for children who will spend the holiday season in a hospital instead of at home.

All gifts collected will be delivered to the Children’s Place at Candler Hospital just in time for the holidays.

You can drop off gifts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at one of three Chatham County Police precincts:

295 Police Memorial Drive

9306 Whitefield Avenue

54 Johnny Mercer Boulevard

Donation boxes are located in the lobby of the precincts.

Lobbies will be closed Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29 for Thanksgiving.