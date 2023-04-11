CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Health Department is offering multiple meningitis vaccine clinics for rising high school juniors.

Four meningococcal booster shot events will be held at the Eisenhower Clinic at 1395

Eisenhower Drive. Appointments are available from 3-6 p.m. on April 20, April 27, May 4, and

May 11.

All students in Georgia who are at least 16 years of age must have a meningococcal

booster shot when entering 11th grade. Students can even be denied school entry if vaccinations

aren’t up to date. Georgia students receive a meningococcal vaccination before entering 7th grade, and this new booster will provide added protection during these peak years of risk.

Dr. Sierra Peebles, nurse manager of the Chatham County Health Department, hopes these

special vaccine events will help families avoid the back-to-school rush.

“Every year we see a big demand for school vaccine appointments in late summer and early fall which can lead to delays and long wait times,” said Peebles. “If you have a 10th grader who is already 16 years old, you can take care of this booster shot requirement now, saving you time and frustration later.”

The booster shot helps prevent meningococcal disease, a bacterial infection that

is very serious and can be deadly in a matter of hours. Meningitis is a swelling of the brain and

spinal cord and can result in brain damage, hearing loss, or worse. Disease levels increase

around age 11 and peak around age 19 years.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled here or by calling the Chatham County Health Department at 912-356-2441. A parent or guardian must accompany the child to the appointment. Most insurance will be accepted, and an administration fee will be charged for those without insurance.