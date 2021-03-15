Chatham Co. Police to host virtual meeting for east county residents & business owners

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) plans to host a virtual meeting for east Chatham County residents and business owners on Monday, March 22.

CCPD says the meeting will give people the opportunity to hear from CCPD Chief Jeff Hadley, CCPD Command Staff, and the East Chatham County Neighborhood Liaison Officer.

The virtual meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation then followed with a discussion/question and answer session.

CCPD says residents can voice concerns and learn how the police department is working to address them.

The meeting will be hosted via Zoom here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83365699423?pwd=VzJzRVFWUHAvVHhONXYrUjNxdG43QT09

Zoom meeting Passcode: 091288

If one wants to just view the meeting and not participate in Q&A, the meeting is available for viewing at the following: