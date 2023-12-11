SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Several local organizations and synagogues came together to host the third annual Chanukah celebration on Sunday afternoon.

Dec. 7 marked the first day of Hannukah for the Jewish community. The annual Hannukah celebration is usually held at Forsyth Park, however, the forecast had other plans — rain. Organizers said with the help of the city, they were able to continue the fun elsewhere.

“With the threatening skies, it was better to take the chance to do it,” Adam Solender, CEO of the Savannah Jewish Federation said. “The city was so wonderful to provide the Civic Center here, so it seemed like the right thing to do.”

It was a full house as soon as doors opened. Solender told News 3 they were expecting a large crowd.

“I anticipate well over 1,000 people,” he said. “There will be Jewish and non-Jewish. They’ll just be here celebrating.”

With this many people, organizers made sure they were able to provide for everyone.

“There’s food, there’s klezmer music, there’s balloons, there’s tattoos, there’s classic Jewish food – whether it be latkes which we fry in oil for the holiday or donuts for a sweet holiday,” Solender said. “It’s all here, it’s all free and it’s all a part of the community.”