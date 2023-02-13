WSAV-TV
Please enter a search term.
by: Kim Gusby
Posted: Feb 13, 2023 / 12:50 PM EST
Updated: Feb 13, 2023 / 12:50 PM EST
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
An electric snow blower uses an auger to grind apart dense snow and send it away from the path or driveway you’re clearing.
Yukon Charlie’s snowshoes allow wearers to glide along flat, rolling or mountainous trails, depending on the design.
If you want to make it through the cold weather this winter, you’ll need a solid pair of winter boots.