Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for September 8, 2020

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Coronavirus
Back To School
Your Local Election HQ
Ahmaud Arbery case
WSAV Ahora
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
National News
Washington
Health News
Education
What’s Trending
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
Students who violate COVID-19 rules face discipline at colleges nationwide
Video
Federal health center improvement grants coming to Georgia’s 1st congressional district
Video
COVID-19 vaccine latest flashpoint in White House campaign
Morning fire damages local businesses
Video
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Hurricane Central
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Alerts
Storm Watch 2020: A WSAV Special
2020 Hurricane Guide
Live Cams
Marine and Tides
Weather News
WSAV NOW Weather
Weather She Wrote Blog
Our Changing Climate
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Download the free WSAV Weather app
Report a Closing
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Concerns raised about COVID-19 response at Midway nursing home
Video
Livestream
WSAV Newscasts
WSAV NOW
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Blitz
WSAV NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
FULL GAME: Savannah Christian dominates ECI on live TV
Video
Top Stories
High school football returns; final scores and highlights
Video
Top Stories
Bulloch Academy knocks off Savannah Country Day in style
Video
Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 5, Episode 1
Video
15 Teams in 15 Days: Bethesda Academy Blazers
Video
15 Teams in 15 Days: Swainsboro Tigers
Video
Features
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Celebrations
Around Town
Community Calendar
Our Heroes
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
Perfect Pet
Savannah Jazz Festival
This Is Our History
Community Corner
Then and Now
Fitness and You with Tina
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for September 8, 2020
Celebrations
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Sep 8, 2020 / 07:43 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 8, 2020 / 07:43 AM EDT
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Morning fire damages local businesses
Video
Jogger detained in Florida for fitting suspect description offered job by sheriff
Video
Weather
Georgia woman missing for 6 weeks found dead inside her wrecked SUV
WATCH: Firefighters take down man who allegedly punched 60-year-old woman in face
Video